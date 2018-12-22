Home States Odisha

Eviction drive in Capital

Published: 22nd December 2018

BHUBANESWAR: Cracking down on encroachment of Government land in the City, the Central Enforcement Monitoring Committee (CEMC) on Friday launched an eviction drive in Sijua and Patrapada areas under Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) limits.

The enforcement team comprising officials and personnel of BDA, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Commissionerate Police carried out the demolition drive to remove unauthorised structures near AIIMS Bhubaneswar in Sijua.  

BDA officials said during the drive, encroachments over an area of 2,000 sq ft, where the Government has proposed to construct an Aahar centre, were demolished. Around 10 sheds and 15 cabins were also removed with help of two excavators.

In a similar drive carried out in Patrapada, the enforcement squad removed encroachment on Government land at Phuleswari slum.

Six houses were demolished during the drive.

BDA liaison officer Subhransu Sekhar Mohanty said adequate police deployment was made at both the places to avoid law and order situation. He said more such drives will be carried out in various parts of the City.

