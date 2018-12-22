Home States Odisha

Odisha government to construct memorial  of Saheed Karunakar

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday assured preservation of the historic Kolabira fort that was an integral part of the freedom struggle of 1857.

Published: 22nd December 2018 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2018 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurates projects | Express

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday assured preservation of the historic Kolabira fort that was an integral part of the freedom struggle of 1857.

Naveen, who inaugurated the three-day Sacrifice Day at Kolabira field commemorating the 158th death anniversary of Saheed Karunakar, announced that the State Government will construct a memorial of martyr Karunakar at an expenditure of Rs 50 lakh.

Addressing a public gathering, Naveen said the contribution and sacrifice of Gond community towards the freedom movement is a golden chapter in Odisha’s history. The Gond tribal community is one of the most courageous and culturally rich communities in the country. He also recalled Saheed Karunakar’s contribution to freedom struggle and felicitated six local zamindars whose family members had helped the freedom fighter during the fight for Independence.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister inaugurated six development projects worth Rs 11.82 crore and laid foundation stone for 14 others.Among others, SC and ST Development Minister Ramesh Majhi, Bargarh MP Prabhas Singh, WODC Chairman Kishore Kumar Mohanty and president of Odisha Pradesh Gond Samaj Mahendra Naik were present. Jharsuguda MLA Naba Kisore Das was also present.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sacrifice Day Kolabira Gond tribal community

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The big relationship question: Manmohan, Modi and the media
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Gallery
The charming Nazriya Nazim stole everyone's hearts when she first appeared on screen as a child in the early 2000s. Following a spate of hit films, she took a four-year-break after her marriage to celebrated actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014. This year she deli
Happy birthday Nazriya Nazim! Take a look back at the journey of the Bangalore Days' actress
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp