Odisha government to construct memorial  of Saheed Karunakar

JHARSUGUDA: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday assured preservation of the historic Kolabira fort that was an integral part of the freedom struggle of 1857.

Naveen, who inaugurated the three-day Sacrifice Day at Kolabira field commemorating the 158th death anniversary of Saheed Karunakar, announced that the State Government will construct a memorial of martyr Karunakar at an expenditure of Rs 50 lakh.

Addressing a public gathering, Naveen said the contribution and sacrifice of Gond community towards the freedom movement is a golden chapter in Odisha’s history. The Gond tribal community is one of the most courageous and culturally rich communities in the country. He also recalled Saheed Karunakar’s contribution to freedom struggle and felicitated six local zamindars whose family members had helped the freedom fighter during the fight for Independence.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister inaugurated six development projects worth Rs 11.82 crore and laid foundation stone for 14 others.Among others, SC and ST Development Minister Ramesh Majhi, Bargarh MP Prabhas Singh, WODC Chairman Kishore Kumar Mohanty and president of Odisha Pradesh Gond Samaj Mahendra Naik were present. Jharsuguda MLA Naba Kisore Das was also present.