Junior doctors repair defunct ventilators in VIMSAR

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Members of Junior Doctors’ Association (JDA) of VIMSAR reinstated ventilators in Paediatric department that were lying defunct for a long time.Two ventilators - one from the Sick Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) and another from Newborn Intensive Care Unit (NICU) - were defunct for more than a year.

Though the issue was discussed with the department head a number of times, no action was taken to repair those. The junior doctors then decided to speak to the manufacturer of the ventilators and on Thursday, a technician repaired both the equipment. The repair expense was borne by JDA. Another defunct ventilator in SNCU will be repaired in next three days, said sources in the Paediatric department.

In another development, the Superintendent of VIMSAR has slapped show-cause notice on a private firm operating the MRI unit for allegedly denying patients free test under the State Government-run NIDAN scheme.

According to reports, the firm HLL Life Care Ltd refused free MRI test to patients since December 12 citing non-functionality of the equipment. Later, in an inquiry, it was found that in the last few days, the firm did six tests of patients who agreed to pay for the facility.

On Thursday, the matter was brought to the notice of VIMSAR Superintendent by some doctors and subsequently, a show-cause notice was issued to the manager of the firm. He has been asked to reply within 48 hours.

When the MRI unit was installed in VIMSAR last year, patients were charged a minimal amount for the test. However, the fee was waived when State Government launched the NIDAN scheme under which, healthcare services, including free diagnostic services are provided to patients in public health facilities since January 1.