Loan waiver will make State bankrupt: CM Naveen Patnaik

Coming down heavily on the opposition political parties who demanded farm loan waiver, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday said it will make the State Government bankrupt.

Naveen Patnaik, Odisha CM, BJD chief

Chief minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

“There are 32 lakh farmer families in the State of which 20 lakh have availed crop loan. Of these, about 60 per cent have regularly repaid the loans. Had the Government waived the farm loan, only 8 lakh families would have been benefited while the sharecroppers and tenant farmers would have been deprived of the benefit,” the Chief Minister told mediapersons after the Cabinet meeting.

Criticising the Congress, the Chief Minister said the party wants to bring back the dark era of its rule from 1995 to 1999 when the growth rate of the State was reduced to three per cent, the treasury was bankrupt and salary could not be paid. Naveen said the party has led the economy of the country and the states to a state of bankruptcy by waiving farm loan.

On State BJP announcing to waive farm loans if voted to power, the Chief Minister said the party is in power at the Centre. The UPA waived farm loans in 2008. What is stopping the BJP from doing so now, he asked and added that BJP’s promise is false. “In 2014, the party had promised in the manifesto to provide special category State status to Odisha but they forgot. They had also promised to raise minimum support price (MSP) of farm produces to 1.5 times of production cost,” he said and added that BJP is now shedding crocodile tears.

