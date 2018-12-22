Materials on LSE launched

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government on Friday launched a series of resource and communication materials on life skill education (LSE) for teachers and students of schools run by the ST/SC Development department.

The materials were launched on the concluding day of ‘Sargiful-2018’ at Adivasi Ground where the ST/SC Development department also unveiled a number of interactive tools to promote health, nutrition and well being of students in residential schools. The Life Skills education programme is being implemented by the department and SC and ST Research and Training Institute (SCSTRTI) in collaboration with the United Nations Population Fund and the Azim Premji Philanthropic Initiatives.

“A series of animated videos, multi-media packages, work books, charts and interactive programmes covering topics of health, nutrition, and well being were released at the event as part of the LSE programme,” said SCSTRTI director AB Otta.

He said these material will be useful tools to make learning joyful and help students make right choices in their lives.