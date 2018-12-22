Home States Odisha

Miscreants set road construction equipment on fire in Bonda Hills

The JCB machine belonged to the company carrying out road construction work from Goiguda to Bhojiguda in the hills. The reason for the arson is not known.

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: IN a setback to the ongoing efforts to provide road connectivity to Bonda Hills, unidentified miscreants on Thursday set a JCB machine on fire near Patraput bordering Andhra Pradesh under Khairput police limits.

The JCB machine which
was set afire by miscreants
at Patraput on Thursday

Construction of roads in Bonda Hills has been always a challenge for the administration and police due to Maoist threat. On many occasions earlier, Maoists had torched vehicles of construction agencies who were executing road projects there. Centre’s Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) scheme has failed in the area due to security reasons and the State Government is yet to come up with a blueprint for construction of roads there.

There are no approach roads to Bonda Hills that comprise Mudulipada and Andrahal panchayats with a population of 7,090 Bondas, a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group. Even as the State Government formed a Bonda Development Agency (BDA) in 1977 for development of the tribe members, it has failed to provide them basic amenities till date. Interestingly, the State Government provides `2 crore to BDA every year.

Meanwhile, the Committee of Concerned Citizens of Malkangiri(CCCM) has sought intervention of Chief Minister to set up adequate number of BSF camps at strategically important locations in the hills to ensure smooth execution of road projects. An all-weather road to the hills holds the key to development of Bondas.

