Naveen invokes ‘KALIA’ for farmers

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Rejecting the growing demand from the opposition political parties and farmers’ organisations for farm loan waiver, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday announced a comprehensive scheme, Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (KALIA), for overall development of farmers, particularly in the small and marginal sections.

The scheme in which Rs 10,180 crore will be spent over a period of three years till 2020-21 was approved at a meeting of the State Cabinet presided by the Chief Minister. “The KALIA is historic and it will further accelerate agricultural prosperity in the State and reduce poverty,” he told mediapersons.

Over 30 lakh small and marginal farmers will be covered under the scheme. Naveen announced that financial assistance of Rs 10,000 per family (Rs 5000 each for kharif and rabi seasons) will be provided for taking up cultivation. Farmers will have complete independence to take up interventions as per their needs under the scheme to cover 92 per cent cultivators of the State. Describing the scheme as progressive in nature, Naveen said it will greatly benefit share croppers/actual cultivators most of whom own very small land. The assistance will be for five cropping seasons spanning three years from 2018-19 to 2021-22, to ensure comprehensive coverage.

Besides, under the initiative, 10 lakh landless households will be supported with Rs 12,500 to take up goat rearing, mini layer units, duckery, mushroom cultivation, bee keeping and purchase fishery kits.The landless households will have the option to select any of the units. This will mostly benefit the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe households for which Rs 1250 crore will spent in three years.

The scheme also has provisions for the farmers who may not be able to take up cultivation and some of the landless agricultural labourers who may not be able to avail livelihood options due to old age, disability, disease and other reasons. The Chief Minister said an annual financial assistance of Rs 10,000 will be provided per household to take care of their sustenance. The deserving families for such assistance will be identified and selected by the gram panchayats. About 10 lakh households will be covered over two years under the scheme at a cost of Rs 1000 crore.

Besides, life insurance cover of rupees two lakh and additional personal accident cover of Rs two lakh will be provided to both cultivators and landless agricultural labourers covering about 57 lakh households.