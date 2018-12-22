Home States Odisha

Never ending water woes of Sundargarh villagers

Sahu said due to non-motorable roads and geographical barriers, vehicle-mounted tube well or deep bore-well drilling machines fail to reach the areas.

Published: 22nd December 2018 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2018 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Prasanjeet Sarkar
Express News Service

ROURKELA: IT is only December and summer still a long way off, but people of Chitapedi panchayat in Nuagaon block are already facing pangs of water scarcity.

Women collecting water from a dry river bed
of Ganjhutola hamlet of Pital village

With not many villages under the panchayat having access to safe drinking water sources like tube wells or deep bore-wells, villagers are forced to depend on unclean and contaminated open water bodies for their survival.

Villagers of Dhipatoli hamlet collect drinking water from an open well in an agriculture land. Some even resort to collecting polluted water that accumulates in low-lying fields and when these sources dry up, they have to walk a long distance to the nearest tube-well point.

Chitapedi has been declared a water scarcity panchayat many times at the Nuagaon Panchayat Samiti meetings but no permanent solutions have been put in place to alleviate the drudgery of the villagers.
Sources said efforts are underway for a piped water supply project in Chitapedia gram panchayat headquarters but it won’t cover many remote pockets. A new solar-based water supply system at Ganjhutola in Pital village is non-operational due to technical issues while another such system at Luaram village has been lying defunct since two years. The people of Ganjhutola thus are forced to collect contaminated water by digging holes on the dry bed of a natural stream.

Former Zilla Parishad member of Nuagaon, Pappu Sahu said following Jan Sampark Abhiyan by the administration, some drinking water projects including installation of tube wells, digging of wells and solar based water supply were taken up in the affected pockets. However, the areas bordering Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district were left out. Remote pockets of Arahasa, Paniasal, Gainjor, Kudahudang and Kulabeda also face a similar situation.

Sahu said due to non-motorable roads and geographical barriers, vehicle-mounted tube well or deep bore-well drilling machines fail to reach the areas.

Contractors were assigned to sink tube-wells or deep bore-wells in accessible areas but that are of little help. Proper mapping of the affected pockets, removal of geographical barriers and sincere efforts of the Nuagaon block administration can help tide over the situation, he said

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The big relationship question: Manmohan, Modi and the media
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Gallery
The charming Nazriya Nazim stole everyone's hearts when she first appeared on screen as a child in the early 2000s. Following a spate of hit films, she took a four-year-break after her marriage to celebrated actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014. This year she deli
Happy birthday Nazriya Nazim! Take a look back at the journey of the Bangalore Days' actress
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp