NTPC ash pond work resumes amidst protest

Hundreds of villagers are still on dharna near the ash pond over their demand to shift them from the village to a safer place away from pollution and provide all benefits of rehabilitation.

Published: 22nd December 2018 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2018 07:59 AM

By Express News Service

ANGUL: With the agitating villagers of Derenge refusing to budge from their stand over the demand of rehabilitation from the area citing pollution, local administration resumed maintenance work at NTPC-Kaniha ash pond site amidst deployment of 10 platoons of police force from Thursday night.

“We had to resume the maintenance work with the help of police at the ash pond as the villagers did not relent even after talks with the Collector, who assured to take up the  matter with RPDAC next month,” said SDPO of Pallahara J B Samal.

With the strike stalling all sorts of maintenance work at the ash pond which was filled to the brim, NTPC authorities had to shut down one 500 MW unit and regulate power generation from other running units also.

“We had to shut down one unit due to strike which affected power supply to all our consumers, including Odisha. We have restored that unit and now, five out of six units are running and producing power at about 2,400 MW per day. The situation was very grim at the ash pond due to prolonged strike by villagers of Derenge, which affected daily maintenance works at the pond,” said an official of NTPC.

Talcher Sub-Collector Paresh Chandra Nayak, who tried to break the impasse, said the villagers were told to wait till the RPDAC meeting next month but they did not heed. The administration was forced to start work at ash pond with police force and impose Section 144.

