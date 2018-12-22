Odisha a ‘performer’ in NITI’s SDG Index

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha has been ranked among ‘performer’ States in the Baseline Report of Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) India Index which was released by NITI Aayog on Friday. There are 23 States in the same bracket and 19 are above Odisha.The baseline report documents progress made by the States as well as Union Territories in implementation of the 2030 SDG targets. Only Himachal Pradesh, Kerala and Tamil Nadu have been categorised in the ‘achiever’ section of the index basing on their overall scores.

Of the 17 goals, Indian States have been evaluated on basis of 13. Odisha managed to score 100 out of 100 in Goal no 15 which is ‘Life on Land’ which aims at sustainable use of terrestrial ecosystems, forests, fight against desertification and land degradation while integrating planning, developmental processes, poverty reduction strategies and national accounts. A State or Union Territory scoring 100 signifies it achieving the 2030 national targets.

No Poverty, which is Goal no 1, sees Odisha placed at 13th rank with a score of 59 which it shares with Nagaland. While Odisha is in the ‘performer’ category, there are seven States which are bracketed as ‘achievers’. The State finds itself in the same league as Sikkim, Goa, Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Punjab and Assam.

The baseline report shows that 25 per cent population of the State lives below poverty lines whereas 46 per cent household is covered by any health or health insurance scheme. At least 72 per cent of the eligible population received social protection benefits as per the data provided under Goal no 1.

Similarly, in SDG Goal no 2 or No Hunger which looks to eliminate all forms of hunger and malnutrition by 2030, Odisha is pushed to ‘aspirant’ States category with a score of 46. BJP-ruled Gujarat and Maharashtra also feature in the same bracket with scores of 49 and 47 while Chhattisgarh shares the place with Odisha.

This index shows that the ratio of rural population covered under public distribution system is 55 while percentage of under-5 children who are stunted stands at 52. Maharashtra fares better, marginally though, in the stunted children category while Gujarat has much a improved figure of 36. Percentage of pregnant women in the 15-49 year bracket who are anaemic is 46 in Odisha.

In Good Health and Well-being which is Goal no 3, Odisha is back to ‘performer’ category with a score of 54. Maharashtra is ahead with a score of 60 while Gujarat falls behind with 52. Kerala is right at the top with a score of 92 and is in the front runner bracket. Odisha’s maternal mortality ratio is 34 while under-5 mortality per 1,000 live births has been recorded at 43.