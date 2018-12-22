Home States Odisha

Odisha a ‘performer’ in NITI’s SDG Index

Odisha has been ranked among ‘performer’ States in the Baseline Report of Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) India Index which was released by NITI Aayog on Friday.

Published: 22nd December 2018 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2018 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha has been ranked among ‘performer’ States in the Baseline Report of Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) India Index which was released by NITI Aayog on Friday. There are 23 States in the same bracket and 19 are above Odisha.The baseline report documents progress made by the States as well as Union Territories in implementation of the 2030 SDG targets. Only Himachal Pradesh, Kerala and Tamil Nadu have been categorised in the ‘achiever’ section of the index basing on their overall scores.

Of the 17 goals, Indian States have been evaluated on basis of 13. Odisha managed to score 100 out of 100 in Goal no 15 which is ‘Life on Land’ which aims at sustainable use of terrestrial ecosystems, forests, fight against desertification and land degradation while integrating planning, developmental processes, poverty reduction strategies and national accounts. A State or Union Territory scoring 100 signifies it achieving the 2030 national targets.

No Poverty, which is Goal no 1, sees Odisha placed at 13th rank with a score of 59 which it shares with Nagaland. While Odisha is in the ‘performer’ category, there are seven States which are bracketed as ‘achievers’. The State finds itself in the same league as Sikkim, Goa, Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Punjab and Assam.

The baseline report shows that 25 per cent population of the State lives below poverty lines whereas 46 per cent household is covered by any health or health insurance scheme. At least 72 per cent of the eligible population received social protection benefits as per the data provided under Goal no 1.

Similarly, in SDG Goal no 2 or No Hunger which looks to eliminate all forms of hunger and malnutrition by 2030, Odisha is pushed to ‘aspirant’ States category with a score of 46. BJP-ruled Gujarat and Maharashtra also feature in the same bracket with scores of 49 and 47 while Chhattisgarh shares the place with Odisha.

This index shows that the ratio of rural population covered under public distribution system is 55 while percentage of under-5 children who are stunted stands at 52. Maharashtra fares better, marginally though, in the stunted children category while Gujarat has much a improved figure of 36. Percentage of pregnant women in the 15-49 year bracket who are anaemic is 46 in Odisha.

In Good Health and Well-being which is Goal no 3, Odisha is back to ‘performer’ category with a score of 54. Maharashtra is ahead with a score of 60 while Gujarat falls behind with 52. Kerala is right at the top with a score of 92 and is in the front runner bracket. Odisha’s maternal mortality ratio is 34 while under-5 mortality per 1,000 live births has been recorded at 43.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The big relationship question: Manmohan, Modi and the media
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Gallery
The charming Nazriya Nazim stole everyone's hearts when she first appeared on screen as a child in the early 2000s. Following a spate of hit films, she took a four-year-break after her marriage to celebrated actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014. This year she deli
Happy birthday Nazriya Nazim! Take a look back at the journey of the Bangalore Days' actress
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp