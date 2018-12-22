PM to launch Rs 7,200-crore pipelines

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of two pipeline projects of Indian Oil and GAIL (India) Limited during his visit to the State on December 24.Announcing this at a joint media conference here on Friday, senior officials of IOCL and GAIL India said cost of the two projects will be `7,200 crore. The projects will be implemented within two years.

Modi will launch the Indian Oil’s Paradip-Hyderabad pipeline project and GAIL (India)’s Bokaro-Angul section of Jagdishpur-Haldia and Bokaro-Dhamra pipeline (JHBDPL). Executive Director, South Eastern Region Pipelines (SERPL), Indian Oil PC Chaubey said on completion of Paradip-Hyderabad pipeline project, delivery of petroleum products to important consumption centres in the region will be achieved in a safer, more reliable, environment-friendly and cost-effective manner.

Being an underground pipeline project, it will also facilitate decongestion of highways and railways as currently, petroleum products in the region are largely moved through these modes of transportation, he said.

Chief General Manager (CGM), Construction, GAIL (India) SK Pathak said the company’s pipeline project will benefit a large population in the districts enroute with clean and green fuel in the form of household PNG connection and establishment of CNG station. This will also result in easy accessibility to cooking fuel to thousands of households and reducing vehicular pollution.

Further, it will also cater to the energy demands of steel, refractories, aluminium and other industries enroute the pipeline besides generating employment opportunities for thousands of local youths, he said .

Paradip-Hyderabad pipeline is designed to supply of petroleum products like Motor Spirit (petrol), High Speed Diesel, Aviation Turbine Fuel and Superior Kerosene Oil from Indian Oil’s Paradip refinery. The project involves laying of 1,212 km pipeline from Paradip to Hyderabad, traversing through 16 districts in three States of Odisha (six districts), Andhra Pradesh (six districts) and Telangana (four districts). Corresponding length of pipeline route in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana is 330 km, 722 km and 160 km respectively.

The project cost of this pipeline is `3,808 crore. A target has been set to complete the project by August 2020, Chaubey said.Paradip-Hyderabad pipeline, with a capacity of 4.5 million metric tonne per annum (MMTPA), will take inputs from Paradip refinery and feed upcoming petroleum product depot at Berhampur in Odisha, existing depots at Vizag and Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh, upcoming depot at Achutapuram in Andhra Pradesh and upcoming depot at Hyderabad in Telangana.