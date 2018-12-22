State blamed for Ayush hospital delay

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister for Ayush Shripad Naik has said that the Centre is unable to sanction an Ayush hospital at Balasore as Odisha Government is yet to submit the physical and financial progress reports of projects previously approved by his Ministry.

Naik stated this in a letter to Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan. Earlier, Pradhan, in a letter, had drawn Naik’s attention to non-release of sanction order by the Ayush Ministry for the proposed hospital at Balasore. Copies of the both the letters written by Naik and Pradhan were released to the press here on Friday.

Pradhan had written the letter to Naik in response to a petition received by him from BJP MLA from Remuna in Balasore Gobinda Chandra Das over the issue.

The Ayush Ministry had sanctioned `5 crore during 2016-17 and `3 crore during 2017-18 for setting up of two units of 50-bed integrated Ayush hospitals in Dhenkanal and Berhampur respectively, Naik said. “As Odisha Government has not submitted documents for projects approved in the past, the Mission Directorate of National Ayush Mission has suggested the State to first utilise the previously sanctioned amount and submit the progress report to the Ministry,” he said.

Naik said the State Government can submit the project proposal for setting up of the 50-bed integrated Ayush Hospital at Balasore through State Annual Action Plan as per NAM guidelines.