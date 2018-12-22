Tight security put in place for Modi visit

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Commissionerate Police has put in place adequate security arrangements ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the State on December 24.A team of Special Protection Group (SPG), the premier organisation responsible for providing security to the Prime Minister, and Bhubaneswar DCP Anup Sahu on Thursday conducted a review of the security arrangements at places where Modi will visit during his stay here.

“Security arrangements have been made for the PM’s visit according to the Blue Book. About 25 supervisory officers in the ranks of DSP and above, two SP ranked officers, four Additional SP and Additional DCP ranked officers, 150 inspector and sub-inspector ranked officers along with 30 platoons of police force will be deployed during the PM’s visit,” Twin City Police Commissioner Satyajit Mohanty said.

The PM will board a helicopter from Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) and will land at Arugul in Jatni where he is scheduled to inaugurate the new campus of IIT-Bhubaneswar. Modi will then take the chopper from Arugul to a helipad in Khurda to attend a public meeting there, police said.

Though the PM is not scheduled to take any road trip, a carcade will be kept on standby at BPIA and Arugul as per the Blue Book. Khurda SP Dipti Ranjan Ray said adequate parking arrangements have been made near the venue where the PM will address the public meeting.