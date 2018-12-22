Home States Odisha

Tight security put in place for Modi visit

The Commissionerate Police has put in place adequate security arrangements ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the State on December 24.

Published: 22nd December 2018 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2018 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Commissionerate Police has put in place adequate security arrangements ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the State on December 24.A team of Special Protection Group (SPG), the premier organisation responsible for providing security to the Prime Minister, and Bhubaneswar DCP Anup Sahu on Thursday conducted a review of the security arrangements at places where Modi will visit during his stay here.

“Security arrangements have been made for the PM’s visit according to the Blue Book. About 25 supervisory officers in the ranks of DSP and above, two SP ranked officers, four Additional SP and Additional DCP ranked officers, 150 inspector and sub-inspector ranked officers along with 30 platoons of police force will be deployed during the PM’s visit,” Twin City Police Commissioner Satyajit Mohanty said.

The PM will board a helicopter from Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) and will land at Arugul in Jatni where he is scheduled to inaugurate the new campus of IIT-Bhubaneswar. Modi will then take the chopper from Arugul to a helipad in Khurda to attend a public meeting there, police said.

Though the PM is not scheduled to take any road trip, a carcade will be kept on standby at BPIA and Arugul as per the Blue Book. Khurda SP Dipti Ranjan Ray said adequate parking arrangements have been made near the venue where the PM will address the public meeting.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The big relationship question: Manmohan, Modi and the media
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Gallery
The charming Nazriya Nazim stole everyone's hearts when she first appeared on screen as a child in the early 2000s. Following a spate of hit films, she took a four-year-break after her marriage to celebrated actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014. This year she deli
Happy birthday Nazriya Nazim! Take a look back at the journey of the Bangalore Days' actress
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp