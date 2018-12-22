Home States Odisha

Woman takes on liquor lobby to emerge winner

Social leadership is stronger than political leadership. This was proved by 40-year-old Babita Patra, a national level volleyball player.

Published: 22nd December 2018 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2018 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

By B N Seth
Express News Service

DHENKANAL: Social leadership is stronger than political leadership. This was proved by 40-year-old Babita Patra, a national level volleyball player.Babita took on the might of the Government machinery by uniting thousands of women against felling of trees for setting up a beer bottling plant in Balarampur gram panchayat last month. She led the women and faced police personnel to protest the decision of the State Government to set up the beer bottling plant in the gram panchayat. Her persistence paid off when the tree felling operation was called off on November 17.

Babita Patra

Babita has been raising her voice on several social issues in the village since 1995 by conducting meetings and rallies. Prior to her agitation against the beer bottling plant, she had focused on opposing setting up of liquor outlets in the village. Babita, a Plus-Two passout, leads the women under the banner of Anchalika Surakshya Committee.

Balrampur gram panchayat has two villages with a population of more than 8,000. Babita proudly says the committee has closed all liquor shops in the gram panchayat. “We have reunited three families which were on the verge of separation owing to alcoholism,” she said. The prolific sportsperson said the committee strives to refrain from taking disputes relating to domestic violence, health issues and land dispute to court and police station. A former ward member, Babita has been taking the lead to raise voice against social ills in 12 villages under Odapada and Hindol blocks. The committee’s clout is such that no decision pertaining to development of the villages is taken without its approval.

On the beer bottling plant proposal of the State Government, Babita said the decision was taken without the consensus of Palli Sabha or Gram Sabha. Since the Sarpanch had support of a few ward members, he was unable to show consensus of the residents of the panchayat for the project, she said. Babita said she has mobilised support for seeking legal intervention by taking up the matter with National Green Tribunal (NGT).

Babita’s role in the protest against felling of trees for the beer bottling plant project has made her a much sought after leader in political circles. She has turned down all requests of political parties to attend their meetings.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The big relationship question: Manmohan, Modi and the media
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Gallery
The charming Nazriya Nazim stole everyone's hearts when she first appeared on screen as a child in the early 2000s. Following a spate of hit films, she took a four-year-break after her marriage to celebrated actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014. This year she deli
Happy birthday Nazriya Nazim! Take a look back at the journey of the Bangalore Days' actress
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp