Woman takes on liquor lobby to emerge winner

B N Seth By

Express News Service

DHENKANAL: Social leadership is stronger than political leadership. This was proved by 40-year-old Babita Patra, a national level volleyball player.Babita took on the might of the Government machinery by uniting thousands of women against felling of trees for setting up a beer bottling plant in Balarampur gram panchayat last month. She led the women and faced police personnel to protest the decision of the State Government to set up the beer bottling plant in the gram panchayat. Her persistence paid off when the tree felling operation was called off on November 17.

Babita Patra

Babita has been raising her voice on several social issues in the village since 1995 by conducting meetings and rallies. Prior to her agitation against the beer bottling plant, she had focused on opposing setting up of liquor outlets in the village. Babita, a Plus-Two passout, leads the women under the banner of Anchalika Surakshya Committee.

Balrampur gram panchayat has two villages with a population of more than 8,000. Babita proudly says the committee has closed all liquor shops in the gram panchayat. “We have reunited three families which were on the verge of separation owing to alcoholism,” she said. The prolific sportsperson said the committee strives to refrain from taking disputes relating to domestic violence, health issues and land dispute to court and police station. A former ward member, Babita has been taking the lead to raise voice against social ills in 12 villages under Odapada and Hindol blocks. The committee’s clout is such that no decision pertaining to development of the villages is taken without its approval.

On the beer bottling plant proposal of the State Government, Babita said the decision was taken without the consensus of Palli Sabha or Gram Sabha. Since the Sarpanch had support of a few ward members, he was unable to show consensus of the residents of the panchayat for the project, she said. Babita said she has mobilised support for seeking legal intervention by taking up the matter with National Green Tribunal (NGT).

Babita’s role in the protest against felling of trees for the beer bottling plant project has made her a much sought after leader in political circles. She has turned down all requests of political parties to attend their meetings.