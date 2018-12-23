32 lakh farmers to benefit from agricultural scheme in Odisha

By Express News Service

PURI: More than 32 lakh farmers of the State, including small, nominal, agricultural workers and share croppers would benefit from the new agricultural scheme Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation, announced by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday.

This was stated by Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Maheswar Mohanty here on Saturday.

Speaking at the launch of an agricultural road show here, Mohanty said Odisha is an agrarian State and its economy depends largely on the farm sector. “The State Government has taken a number of initiatives to augment income of farmers,” he said and added that hundreds of farmers were benefited from the ongoing Mukhyamantri Krushi Udyog Yojana and efforts are on to double farmers’ income.The Minister said the State Government has given priority to development in agriculture sector.