Absconding headmaster nabbed

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Headmaster of Sirmaska UG High School, Balakrushna Mohapatra, who is accused of sexually assaulting a minor tribal girl student, was arrested from Berhampur on Friday. Mohapatra had allegedly sexually assaulted the Class IX student, who was staying in the girls’ hostel the night before Ganesh Puja this year.

After a police complaint was registered against him by the District Welfare Officer, Mohapatra absconded and took shelter in a relative’s house in Berhampur. He was produced in the SDJM, Bhawanipatna, which remanded him in judicial custody on Saturday.

The girl was sweeping the school library along with other girls when he had allegedly asked the others to leave the room and attempted to rape her. Thereafter too, he had frequently molested the girl and threatened her of dire consequences.