Home States Odisha

Attack on right to privacy: Abhishek Manu Singhvi

Singhvi said the snooping move is nothing but a direct fallout of BJP’s defeat in Assembly elections held recently in five states.

Published: 23rd December 2018 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2018 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi addressing mediapersons in Bhubaneswar on Saturday. Also seen is OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik | IRFANA

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Coming down heavily on the BJP-led Government at the Centre for ordering interception of information stored in personal computers, the Congress on Saturday accused it of misleading the country.“The Narendra Modi Government is known for 3 Ss - snooping, scanning and surveillance -- and utter disregard for privacy. The latest move of authorising 10 Central agencies to intercept computers shows that it is suffering from ‘big brother’ syndrome,” senior AICC spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi told mediapersons here.

Describing the Centre’s move as an assault on the right to privacy, Singhvi said the BJP-led Government has all along been making attempts to scan and control the lives of people and the latest ‘snooping’ order is a blatant move to put people under constant surveillance. Stating that the decision is a reflection of BJP’s fear of defeat in the 2019 elections, Singhvi said, “An insecure Government wants to control the people by unleashing fear as it can see the writings on the wall. BJP is afraid of defeat in the upcoming polls.”

Singhvi said the snooping move is nothing but a direct fallout of BJP’s defeat in Assembly elections held recently in five states. He criticised Finance Minister Arun Jaitley for claiming that rules for agencies to be authorised for intercepting information were framed in 2009 when the Congress-led UPA Government was in power.

Since Independence, the country has never witnessed such a blatant bid to infiltrate people’s privacy, Singhvi said adding Congress will oppose the move tooth and nail to prevent the BJP Government from converting the country into a surveillance system.Reiterating the demand for a JPC probe into the Rafale deal, Singhvi questioned the motive behind handing over the contract to a 12-day-old company instead of HAL. Stating that only a JPC (Jaldi Pakdo Chowkidar) probe can make things clear, he alleged that it is one of the biggest scams.

Alleging that the NDA Government inflated the price of Rafale fighter jet from ` 526.1 crore decided during the Congress-led UPA government’s regime, to `1,670 crore, Singhvi said people want to know in whose interest the cost of the aircraft rose three times within a few months. “Taking a decision to purchase 36 fighter jets for Rs 41,205 crore more is loot of the exchequer,” he said.

The Congress leader also criticised Odisha Government over KALIA Scheme announced for the farmers.
“Odisha Government has linked the scheme with religion after ignoring the basic issues affecting farmers for the last 18 years,” Singhvi said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Narendra Modi AICC spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 222, with 843 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
222 dead as volcano-triggered tsunami hits Indonesia
The Prosper-Haniel mine in the western city of Bottrop and another colliery in Ibbenbueren, 100 kilometers (62 miles) to the north, were the last remnants of an industry that once dominated the region, employing half a million people at its peak in the 1950s. Together, they helped feed the Ruhr valley's hungry steel mills until imports of cheaper, foreign coal made Germany's 'black gold' lose its sheen.The Prosper-Haniel mine in the western city of Bottrop and another colliery in Ibbenbueren, 100 kilometers (62 miles) to the north, were the last remnants of an industry that once dominated the region, employing half a million people at its peak in the 1950s. Together, they helped feed the Ruhr valley's hungry steel mills until imports of cheaper, foreign coal made Germany's 'black gold' lose its sheen. (Photo | AP)
End of an era: Germany closes its last black coal mine
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp