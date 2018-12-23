Badri Patra supports pass, fail system

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: School and Mass Education Minister Badri Narayan Patra on Saturday supported Centre’s proposal for reintroduction of pass-fail system up to Class VIII. “I am also in favour of the system. It will not only help in evaluating the performance of students and as well as teachers in a better manner but also in improving the quality of education,” said Patra while speaking to mediapersons after attending the 63rd Foundation Day celebrations of Board of Secondary Education (BSE).

Promoting students simply to higher classes without examination is not at all a healthy sign. It will never be helpful in improving students’ learning and quality of education, he added. Sources said, after observing National Achievement Survey report about the deterioration of learning abilities of students because of the ‘no-detention’ policy, the Central Government is considering to reintroduce passing criteria for up to Class VIII from March 2019.