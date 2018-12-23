Odisha builder held for orchestrating attack on self

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: A Rourkela-based builder Anmol Singh was arrested by Police on the charges of conspiring and orchestrating a fake attack on himself to falsely implicate a business rival. His four aides were also nabbed. Singh, his private guard Sapan Tiwari alias Sajan and three others - Dilshad Khan alias Dilu, Mushtaq Alam and Shibu Bisoi - were on Saturday forwarded to court.

Informing this to local mediapersons, Police DIG (western range) Kabita Jalan and Rourkela SP Uma Shanker Dash informed that investigation revealed the attack on Singh on December 10 night was stage-managed. Owing to his rivalry with another businessman, Singh had paid Rs 70,000 to his private guard Tiwari to attack the rival.

Tiwari roped in Dilu, but they failed to execute the attack. Later, Singh and Tiwari conspired the fake attack and Dilu, Alam and Bisoi executed the blank firing. Jalan disclosed that a similar incident was reported by Singh on May 23, 2013 at Uditnagar police station and cops are exploring prospect of reopening the case.

Two 9 mm pistols, four live bullets, `70,000 cash and three four-wheelers were seized from them.

Jalan said further investigation into the case is underway and if required the arrested persons would be taken on remand.

Police also hinted at examining other criminal involvements of Singh, if any. Earlier on December 11, Singh had reported the BT police that on December 10 night he and others while returning to Rourkela had halted on State Highway 10 at Beldihi. Unidentified persons had then fired on the vehicle of Singh. During investigation police found that six rounds were fired.