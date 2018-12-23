CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurates Kalinga Nagar fest

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday inaugurated the second edition of Kalinga Nagar Mahotsav at Kharadi and said the festival will carve a niche for itself for promotion of tribal arts and culture in global arena. Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said Jajpur is one of most advanced and industrious districts of the State and it is also famous for art, culture, heritage, literature and agriculture.

“The dream that Biju babu had seen for this region has been fulfilled as Kalinga Nagar has created a unique identity as one of the fastest growing industrial hubs in the country,” he said.The Chief Minister said his Government has been laying stress on skill development and employment and it has set a target to create six lakh jobs in the State in the next five years.

“Odisha is an agrarian State and the Government is keenly focused on the development of farmers. A quantum leap in this direction is Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (KALIA) scheme, which was launched on Friday,” he said.

As per the scheme, small farmers, sharecroppers and landless farmers will be benefited. Farmers of Odisha will get life insurance cover of up to Rs two lakh and can avail interest-free loans up to Rs 50,000, the Chief Minister said. The organisers said the festival will build a cordial relationship between the industries located at Kalinga Nagar and locals. It will also encourage unemployed youths to take advantage of the industrialisation, they added.