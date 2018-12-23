Home States Odisha

Eyeing aid, villagers acquire land forcibly

The JSW has planned to set up a 10 mtpa steel plant and may invest around `50,000 crore.

By Express News Service

PARADIP:  Odisha Government’s announcement to hand over land for the proposed steel plant by JSW Steel Limited seems to have sent villagers from Dhinkia panchayat as well as outside scurrying to acquire the same - illegally though - eyeing compensation and jobs. Villagers are reported to have planted betel vines while some have gone in for prawn gheris to forcibly acquire the land for government benefits.

Betel vine cultivation on encroached
land at Dhinkia 

After Industries Minister Ananta Das  declared that 2,900 acre of land, earlier meant for Posco project, would be handed over to JSW for its proposed steel project,  a section of locals and outsiders have intensified their activities in Dhinkia panchayat. 

Locals allege that though revenue officials are aware of this development, no steps have been taken to check the practice. So far, 1,016 acres in Dhinkia, claimed to be forest land, have been acquired. Such illegal acquisition by encroachers is aimed at getting forest dweller status. Many of them are cultivating betel vines and cashew, while fish farming on forest land is also underway, they said.

The JSW has planned to set up a 10 mtpa steel plant and may invest around `50,000 crore. The company has already begun the process for getting environment and forest clearances for the project. Though Idco had started construction of boundary wall on the land to prevent encroachments last year, it was stopped due to frequent strikes by the locals.

A senior officer of Revenue department although said there is information about encroachment, it is mandate of the Forest Department to take action since locals are using forest land for betel vines, cashew and prawn gheris.Panchayat Samiti member Debendra Swain said there is about 1,000 acre of forest land in Dhinkia and villagers have acquired those for livelihood. “We have decided not to hand over one inch of land for the upcoming industries, including JSW plant,” he added.

Forest Ranger of Kujang Pratap Chandra Mohanty said the land is listed as ‘Gramya Jungle’ which comes under jurisdiction of Revenue department. “The Forest Department has no role to check the encroachment. However, it has deployed officials for protection of its reserve and protected forest land,” he added.

