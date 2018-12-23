INXTACO kicks off

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: The two-day Inter Xavier’s Talent Competition (INXTACO)-2018 organised under the aegis of St Xavier’s High School, Jajpur Road kicked off on Saturday.Retired Justice BK Mishra inaugurated the national level cultural festival by lighting the lamp which aims at exploring talents of young Xavierians through different competitions like debate, quiz, essay writing, elocution, Story Telling, pantomime, folk and fusion dance, Xavierans Got Talent, Show and tell and laughter show during the two-day extravaganza.

Chairman of Saint Xaviera Schools Dr GS Pattanaik graced the occasion as guest of honour while Director Dr P C Mohanty, Administrator Dr G S Panda and advocate Nanda were present. Addressing the gathering, Justice Mishra exhorted the students to work hard to achieve their goals.

More than 1600 students belonging to 62 St Xavier’s Group of Schools from different States including 15 schools from Odisha are participating in INXTACO-2018 to showcase their talents.Secretary of St Xavier’s High School, Jajpur Road, Rajiv Kumar Mohanty, Principals of Xavier School- Pradeep Tripathy (Jajpur Road), Dibakar Mishra (Puri) and Chakradhar Pani (Chandikhole) welcomed the guests.

Welcome song, recitation of Vedas, Odishi dance and other entertainment programmees were performed by the School students of St Xavier’s High School, Jajpur Road.On the inaugural day, competitions like painting, Story Telling, Show and Tell, Pantomime, talent show and group dance were organised.