Italians detained on way to Bonda Hills

MALKANGIRI: Two Italian tourists were detained by police while they were on their way to the Bonda Hills without a permit. The tourists - Indico Sesodi and Frank Sakha - were being accompanied by an IGNOU employee. Seeing them, locals informed police and Khairput Tehsildar rushed to the spot and asked them not to proceed to Bonda Hills as they had not got permission from the Home Department, which is mandatory to visit the area.

Later, the Tehsildar took them to the office of DRDA Project Director Lingaraj Panda, who explained them the rules for foreign nationals visiting places inhabited by Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs). They left Malkangiri after giving in writing not to visit the area without permission.