Home States Odisha

Kalia scheme tool to fool farmers: Dharmendra Pradhan

The State Government has come under sharp criticism from the Opposition for rejecting their demand of farm loan waiver and failure to address the problems of farmers. 

Published: 23rd December 2018 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2018 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

Dharmendra Pradhan

Dharmendra Pradhan. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has come under sharp criticism from the Opposition for rejecting their demand of farm loan waiver and failure to address the problems of farmers. Launching a scathing attack on the ruling BJD for the prevailing distressed condition of Odisha farmers, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan said the monthly average income of farmers remains one of the lowest in the country at Rs 1,407 per family. 

“Will Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik explain why Odisha farmers are at the bottom while other states are far ahead so far as the monthly average income of farmers is concerned?” Pradhan questioned in a tweet.
Highlighting the failures of State Government, Pradhan said irrigation coverage is less than 35 per cent of the total arable area in 90 blocks even after 19 years of BJD rule in the State. “Five cold stores of Cooperative Department were functional while 12 were defunct when the BJD-led Government came to power in 2000. The situation remains the same.

This speaks volumes about the commitment of the Chief Minister for development of farm sector,” Pradhan said. Similarly, the much-hyped State Potato Mission launched in 2014-15 came to a naught with a production of 2.68 lakh tonnes in 2017-18 against 11.25 lakh tonne target. It is matter of shame that milk production in Odisha is way behind the states like Rajasthan and for eggs, the State is still dependant on Andhra Pradesh.

Dubbing the Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (KALIA) scheme for supporting small and marginal farmers and landless agricultural labourers in the State as another attempt of the BJD to hoodwink farmers, the Union Minister said when the State Government has admitted in the Assembly that it does not have any data on sharecroppers, how could it extend  financial assistance to them.”

Lambasting Odisha Government for launching a new scheme when general election is round-the-corner, senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said the KALIA scheme which cannot be implemented in such a short time is only to deceive farmers. On the BJD demand for higher paddy MSP, Singhvi said the ruling party is shedding crocodile tears while following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s footsteps on critical issues.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kalia scheme Dharmendra Pradhan Petroleum and Natural Gas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 222, with 843 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
222 dead as volcano-triggered tsunami hits Indonesia
The Prosper-Haniel mine in the western city of Bottrop and another colliery in Ibbenbueren, 100 kilometers (62 miles) to the north, were the last remnants of an industry that once dominated the region, employing half a million people at its peak in the 1950s. Together, they helped feed the Ruhr valley's hungry steel mills until imports of cheaper, foreign coal made Germany's 'black gold' lose its sheen.The Prosper-Haniel mine in the western city of Bottrop and another colliery in Ibbenbueren, 100 kilometers (62 miles) to the north, were the last remnants of an industry that once dominated the region, employing half a million people at its peak in the 1950s. Together, they helped feed the Ruhr valley's hungry steel mills until imports of cheaper, foreign coal made Germany's 'black gold' lose its sheen. (Photo | AP)
End of an era: Germany closes its last black coal mine
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp