KCR’s Odisha visit fuels poll pact speculation

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After keeping the Congress and the BJP at bay in the recently concluded Assembly elections in Telangana and securing a landslide victory for Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), party supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao seems to have stepped up efforts for a non-Congress and non-BJP alternative of regional parties ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in 2019.

KCR’s scheduled meeting with BJD supremo and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday at Naveen Nivas and night halt there has fuelled speculations in political circles here though there has been no word from the Odisha strongman in this regard so far.

However, KCR’s meeting with Naveen ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Odisha on December 24, a day after, has assumed political significance. The TRS chief will meet Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and BSP chief Mayawati next week after meeting Naveen.

This is not for the first time that leaders of different regional parties have met the Odisha Chief Minister at Naveen Nivas fuelling speculations about new political equations. However, Naveen continued with the policy of equi-distance from Congress and BJP. His West Bengal counterpart Mamata had met him on April 20, 2017 while JD(U) president and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar met him on March 7, 2017. Senior JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav had also met him on the same day. Even Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav had met him on October 30, 2015.

Meanwhile, BJD has described KCR’s visit to Naveen Nivas as a courtesy call. “He is coming on a personal visit to Odisha and the meeting between the two leaders should not be viewed politically,” BJD spokesperson Sasmit Patra said.The Congress and BJP have also downplayed the meeting between the two leaders.

“There will be many such meetings between leaders of different political parties before the elections next year,” president of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Niranjan Patnaik said, while BJP vice-president Sameer Mohanty said, “It is politics of opportunism in the garb of equi-distance.”

Sources said KCR along with his family members will depart from Begumpet airport on Sunday morning for Visakhapatnam. At Vizag, KCR will visit Sharada Peetham and perform special prayers at Rajasyamala temple. He will also seek the blessings of Swami Swarupanandendra Swamiji and have lunch at the Ashramam.

From Vizag, KCR will proceed to Bhubaneswar and meet the Odisha Chief Minister at Naveen Nivas at 6 pm. He will stay overnight at Naveen Nivas. KCR will visit Konark Temple and Jagannath Temple on December 24 and after darshan, he will return to Bhuvaneswar and then proceed to Kolkata in a special flight on December 24.