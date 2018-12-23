Man arrested for matricide

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: A 30-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for killing his 60-year-old mother on Friday night over a family dispute in Dumuka village under Derabishi police limits of Kendrapara district.

The accused, Kamalakanta Kandi on the day of the incident, picked up a quarrel with his mother over a property dispute.

When the victim, Tulasi Kandi, reportedly abused him, he picked up a sharp weapon and hit her on the head. She died on the spot due to serious head injuries. Police arrested the accused on the charge of matricide and seized the body and sent it to the local Government hospital for autopsy.

Police also seized the blood-soaked sharp weapon from him. Kamalakanta was booked under Section 302 (murder) of IPC.On Saturday, the accused was produced in the court of Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate (SDJM), Kendrapara. The court rejected his bail application and remanded him in jail custody, said Sudhir Sahoo, IIC of Derabishi police station.