Man falls ill mid-air, flight makes emergency landing in Capital  

The Indigo flight made an emergency landing at BPIA around 11.15 am after which Karmakar was shifted to Capital Hospital, where the doctors declared him dead.

Published: 23rd December 2018 02:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2018 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  A flight from Kolkata to Bengaluru made an emergency landing at Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) here on Saturday after a 32-year-old passenger complained of uneasiness mid-air. Identified as Rajkumar Karmarkar of Malda, the patient was rushed to Capital Hospital but, unfortunately did not survive.

The Indigo flight made an emergency landing at BPIA around 11.15 am after which Karmakar was shifted to Capital Hospital, where the doctors declared him dead. Sources said accompanied by a relative, he was on his way to the city in South India for treatment of heart ailment.“All assistance was provided to the passenger by the airport authorities and doctors. According to the doctor at the airport, the man had no heartbeat, his body was cold and was not responding to light,” BPIA Director Suresh Chandra Hota said. 

“The man was received dead at the hospital. The exact reason behind his death can be ascertained once the postmortem report arrives,” said Capital Hospital Superintendent Dr Niranjan Mishra.In another incident on December 15, a flight from Guwahati to Chennai made an emergency landing at BPIA after a three-month-old child suffered seizures mid-air. The flight landed at the airport around 9.27 am and doctors at the airport attended the child. The child was later rushed to Capital Hospital.

