Old wine in new bottle: NKS convenor

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Nabanirman Krushak Sangathan (NKS), which is spearheading the farmers’ agitation over its demand for price, prestige and pension, on Saturday said the farmers will intensify their agitation as none of their demands was fulfilled by the State Government. Dubbing the KALIA (Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation) Scheme launched by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday as ‘old wine in new bottle’, convenor of the Sangathan Akshay Kumar said this is an attempt to divert attention of the farmers from farm loan waiver.

“There is nothing new in the scheme. The Government has selectively picked up some of the existing programmes, clubbed those and given a new name KALIA,” Kumar told reporters.Claiming that the financial assistance extended by NABARD under livelihood mission will now be utilised under the new scheme, Kumar said the State Government will utilise the funds available under MGNREGS for poultry farming, goatery and construction of cattle sheds.

Since the State has not made any budgetary provision for the new scheme, the farmers will not benefit.

“Had the Government accepted our demand for pension of `5000 per month to 36 lakh farmers, it would have to make budgetary provision of `21,600 crore. The farm loan waiver and hike in minimum support price of paddy to `3000 per quintal would have taken the total cost to about `50,000 crore,” he said.

Asserting that the measures announced by the Government will in no way address the problems of the farmers, Kumar said NKS will intensify its stir at panchayat level and the agitation will continue till the demands are met.