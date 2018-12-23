PM Modi to visit Baripada on January 5

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Baripada on January 5 to highlight the contribution of NDA Government to North Odisha, said BJP State unit president Basant Panda here on Saturday. Addressing mediapersons, Panda said the Prime Minister will expose the negligence of the BJD Government towards this part of the State.

He said Modi’s visit to Mayurbhanj district will augur well for the saffron party. The location where Modi will address the people has not yet been confirmed. “It will be confirmed within two days,” Panda said.

The BJP leader said the NDA Government at the Centre in the last four and a half years has taken several initiatives for the welfare of people. During his visit to Baripada, the Prime Minister will attend a Government programme and unveil some projects. “The Prime Minister will arrive at 12 noon and spend at least two hours in the programme,” Panda informed. Block, district and State level party workers were present at the press meet.