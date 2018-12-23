Rally over missing tribal boy  

Home States Odisha

RAYAGADA:  Members of Adivasi Samaj Seva Sangha took out a rally in Rayagada on Saturday demanding stringent action against an official of Aditya Birla Group over a case related to a boy who went missing 10 years back. The official was then serving in the UAIL at Doraguda under Kashipur block.
The Sangha members also submitted a memorandum to the Collector and SP.

Surendra Naik, the minor son of Poduram Naik of Paikakupakhal village in Kashipur block, was employed by the officer as a domestic help in 2000. He served in the officer’s house for five years and when the latter shifted to Bhubaneswar, he took the 14-year-old boy with him on consent of his parents.

Surendra visited his village in 2007 and after a brief stay, he returned to the officer’s house. After 2008, Surendra never came to his village and did not even contact his family members.When his parents tried to contact the officer to know his whereabouts, the latter abused them.

Harassed, Poduram tried to file a complaint in Kashipur police station but cops did not accept it. Subsequently, he submitted a memorandum to the Collector and again tried to register a complaint in Andirakanch police station but in vain. Meanwhile, SP Rahul PR has assured the agitators of an inquiry into the case.

