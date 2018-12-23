Seven places record sub-10 degrees Celcius

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With cold wave sweeping interior parts of Odisha and temperature dipping to below 10 degree Celsius at seven places on Saturday, the Special Relief Commissioner has instructed district collectors and different government departments to take adequate measures for providing shelter to the homeless.

As per Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre, Phulbani in Kandhamal district recorded 7 degree Celsius to remain the coldest place for the second day. It was followed by Daringbadi at 8 degrees and Keonjhar 8.8 degree Celsius.

Other places which experienced the cold wave on the day are Sundargarh 9 degree Celsius, Jharsuguda 9.5 degrees, Angul 9.6 degrees and Sambalpur 9.7 degree Celsius. Bhubaneswar and Cuttack also experienced extreme cold with the temperature recorded at 13.9 degrees and 12.2 degree Celsius respectively. Met officials said minimum and night temperatures will continue to remain below normal for the next three days.