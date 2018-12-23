Silk City growth plan on fast track  

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Development process of the Silk City will be geared up with new civic projects soon. During a coordination meeting of Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) and Berhampur Development Authority (BeDA), chaired by Ganjam Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange on Saturday, several decisions were taken for development of the city.

The Collector, who also holds the posts of Vice-Chairman in BeDA and Administrator of BeMC, said the open spaces available in the city would be developed into children’s parks and kalyan mandaps.

In order to beautify the city, `one crore has been sanctioned to instal decorative lights on road over bridges (RoBs) while `one crore will be utilised for wall painting. This apart, `five lakh has been sanctioned for each park to set up open air gymnasium. The city beautification projects would be shared by both BeDA and BeMC, he informed.

BeMC Commissioner Chakraborty Singh Rathore said after the success of Phase-I city wi-fi project, the second phase work will be taken up on PPP mode. Thirty smart towers would be installed in a year. A double-storey building will also come up on Jagabandhu pond embankment for self-help groups and its ground floor will be used for silk saree-making.

Similarly, a three-storey building will be constructed at Kamapalli for transgenders. In order to check bovine menace in the city, `five lakh has been given to the CDVO for tagging street cattle, he added.While fund has been sanctioned for modification and repair of six water fountains in the city, the BeMC has geared up its machineries to make the city polythene and plastic-free.Local MLAs Dr R C Choupatnaik, Pradeep Panigrahy, BeDA Chairman Subash Moharana and Deputy Commissioner S Routray were present.