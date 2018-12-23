Home States Odisha

Silk City growth plan on fast track  

Development process of the Silk City will be geared up with new civic projects soon.

Published: 23rd December 2018 02:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2018 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR:  Development process of the Silk City will be geared up with new civic projects soon. During a coordination meeting of Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) and Berhampur Development Authority (BeDA), chaired by Ganjam Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange on Saturday, several decisions were taken for development of the city. 

The Collector, who also holds the posts of Vice-Chairman in BeDA and Administrator of BeMC, said the open spaces available in the city would be developed into children’s parks and kalyan mandaps.
In order to beautify the city, `one crore has been sanctioned to instal decorative lights on road over bridges (RoBs) while `one crore will be utilised for wall painting. This apart, `five lakh has been sanctioned for each park to set up open air gymnasium. The city beautification projects would be shared by both BeDA and BeMC, he informed.

BeMC Commissioner Chakraborty Singh Rathore said after the success of Phase-I city wi-fi project, the second phase work will be taken up on PPP mode. Thirty smart towers would be installed in a year. A double-storey building will also come up on Jagabandhu pond embankment for self-help groups and its ground floor will be used for silk saree-making.

Similarly, a three-storey building will be constructed at Kamapalli for transgenders. In order to check bovine menace in the city, `five lakh has been given to the CDVO for tagging street cattle, he added.While fund has been sanctioned for modification and repair of six water fountains in the city, the BeMC has geared up its machineries to make the city polythene and plastic-free.Local MLAs Dr R C Choupatnaik, Pradeep Panigrahy, BeDA Chairman Subash Moharana and Deputy Commissioner S Routray were present.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 222, with 843 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
222 dead as volcano-triggered tsunami hits Indonesia
The Prosper-Haniel mine in the western city of Bottrop and another colliery in Ibbenbueren, 100 kilometers (62 miles) to the north, were the last remnants of an industry that once dominated the region, employing half a million people at its peak in the 1950s. Together, they helped feed the Ruhr valley's hungry steel mills until imports of cheaper, foreign coal made Germany's 'black gold' lose its sheen.The Prosper-Haniel mine in the western city of Bottrop and another colliery in Ibbenbueren, 100 kilometers (62 miles) to the north, were the last remnants of an industry that once dominated the region, employing half a million people at its peak in the 1950s. Together, they helped feed the Ruhr valley's hungry steel mills until imports of cheaper, foreign coal made Germany's 'black gold' lose its sheen. (Photo | AP)
End of an era: Germany closes its last black coal mine
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp