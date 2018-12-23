Home States Odisha

State Govt demands cut in GST on kendu leaves

Behera informed the Council that kendu leaves being a minor forest produce was taxed at 5 pc under the Odisha VAT before implementation of GST. 

Published: 23rd December 2018 02:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2018 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Odisha demanded reduction of GST on kendu leaves from 18 per cent to five per cent at the 31st GST Council meeting held at New Delhi under the chairmanship of Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Saturday.Finance Minister Sashi Bhusan Behera, who attended the meeting, said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had written to Jaitley in this regard on November 29. 

Behera informed the Council that kendu leaves being a minor forest produce was taxed at 5 pc under the Odisha VAT before implementation of GST. The high tax rate on kendu leaves affects the price and sale of kendu leaves through e-tender by Odisha Forest Development Corporation, due to which the social security and welfare schemes for kendu leave pluckers and seasonal workers will be affected, he said and reiterated that the tax rate should be reiterated.

The Finance Minister also demanded extension of GST compensation for further period from 2022 onwards to protect the revenue collection for the States.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 222, with 843 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
222 dead as volcano-triggered tsunami hits Indonesia
The Prosper-Haniel mine in the western city of Bottrop and another colliery in Ibbenbueren, 100 kilometers (62 miles) to the north, were the last remnants of an industry that once dominated the region, employing half a million people at its peak in the 1950s. Together, they helped feed the Ruhr valley's hungry steel mills until imports of cheaper, foreign coal made Germany's 'black gold' lose its sheen.The Prosper-Haniel mine in the western city of Bottrop and another colliery in Ibbenbueren, 100 kilometers (62 miles) to the north, were the last remnants of an industry that once dominated the region, employing half a million people at its peak in the 1950s. Together, they helped feed the Ruhr valley's hungry steel mills until imports of cheaper, foreign coal made Germany's 'black gold' lose its sheen. (Photo | AP)
End of an era: Germany closes its last black coal mine
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp