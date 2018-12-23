State Govt demands cut in GST on kendu leaves

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha demanded reduction of GST on kendu leaves from 18 per cent to five per cent at the 31st GST Council meeting held at New Delhi under the chairmanship of Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Saturday.Finance Minister Sashi Bhusan Behera, who attended the meeting, said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had written to Jaitley in this regard on November 29.

Behera informed the Council that kendu leaves being a minor forest produce was taxed at 5 pc under the Odisha VAT before implementation of GST. The high tax rate on kendu leaves affects the price and sale of kendu leaves through e-tender by Odisha Forest Development Corporation, due to which the social security and welfare schemes for kendu leave pluckers and seasonal workers will be affected, he said and reiterated that the tax rate should be reiterated.

The Finance Minister also demanded extension of GST compensation for further period from 2022 onwards to protect the revenue collection for the States.