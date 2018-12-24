Home States Odisha

Three get life imprisonment  for murder

A court in Chhatrapur awarded life imprisonment to three persons for murder on Saturday. 

Published: 24th December 2018 05:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2018 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A court in Chhatrapur awarded life imprisonment to three persons for murder on Saturday. The three are Dillip Acharya, Pramod Kumar Behera and Krushna Chandra Das. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on Acharya and Rs 10,000 each on Behera and Das.

The trio along with their associates had kidnapped 58-year-old Yudhisthira Nahak of Khallikote on July 18, 2012. Later, they took Nahak to Angul, murdered him and threw his body into Brahmani river.

During investigation, it was found that Acharya had collected Rs 1.60 lakh from Nahak’s Sankar on the pretext of providing jobs to him and his younger brother in the Army. However, Acharya failed to keep his promise and was even unable to return the money to Sankar. 

Later, Sankar forced Acharya and his father Radharamana to sell their land to him. This infuriated Acharya who kidnapped Nahak with the help of his associates. Acharya had also demanded a ransom of Rs 16 lakh from Sankar to release Nahak.

