Aadhaar enrolment of school students by January 15

The Government has asked schools across the State to ensure Aadhaar enrolment of all students by January 15 next year. 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Government has asked schools across the State to ensure Aadhaar enrolment of all students by January 15 next year. School and Mass Education department officials said as per Student Database Management Information System (SDMIS), 14 per cent school students still don’t have Aadhaar numbers. 

Aadhaar enrolment of students is necessary for updation of the SDMIS which keeps the record of academic journey of students from Class 1 to 12 in both Government and private schools across the country.  

Odisha Primary Education Programme Authority (OPEPA) project director Bhupendra Singh Poonia has asked all district education officers, district project coordinators and block education officers to ensure Aadhaar enrolment of students and submission of the data to the State Management Information System (MIS) by January 15. 

Slow progress in Aadhaar enrolment of students has become a concern for the State Government. According to reports, from 17 per cent left-out students in September, schools have managed to complete Aadhaar enrolment of only three per cent students till mid-December.

Poonia also asked the district officials to prepare a fresh school-wise list of students not having Aadhaar number. The officials were also  directed to instruct headmasters to enrol students at nearby enrolment centres at bank, post office or block office.

He said after enrolment of students, the headmasters should to share the Aadhaar number with the Block Education Officers for updation of the SDMIS.

