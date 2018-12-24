Ailing elephant tranquillised for treatment in Sambalpur

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: An ailing male elephant was tranquillised by Forest department officials with the help of a team from Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT), Bhubaneswar for treatment of injuries on Sunday.

The pachyderm had sustained injuries after a tussle with another elephant of its herd a few days back in Nua Barangamal forest under Sambalpur forest division of the district. The spot, where the ailing elephant is being treated, is located on the border of Sambalpur Sadar forest range and Padiabahal forest range in the district. As per reports, a team, led by Professor of Surgery, OUAT Indramani Nath, tranquillised the elephant. After detailed medical examination, all the wounds of the elephant were cleaned and dressed. Later, antibiotic injections and other medicines were administered to the elephant.

DFO, Sambalpur Sanjit Kumar said the ailing elephant, aged around 20 years, had got separated from its herd. On December 9, the Forest department received information that the elephant was having problems while walking. Subsequently, he intimated his higher-ups about the matter. The forest officials then started monitoring the movement of the elephant and provided oral medicines, including antibiotics and painkiller to it, he said.

However, the tusker joined its herd again on December 16 and a tussle ensued between the elephant and another male pachyderm as a result of which it received multiple injuries on its body, he said. On Saturday, the forest officials received information that the condition of the elephant was deteriorating following which they decided to tranquillise the animal to conduct a detailed medical examination and provide proper treatment to it, the DFO said.

Kumar said no sign of bullet or arrow injuries was found on the body of the elephant during the examination. But, the hind leg of the tusker was swollen due to dislocation of bones. “The elephant has now started responding to medicines and is convalescing,” he said.

The health condition of the pachyderm is being monitored constantly and it has been kept under close surveillance, the DFO said. He said the villagers near the forest, where the elephant was found, have been told not to panic.

Man trampled to death

Baripada: A 50-year-old man was trampled to death by an elephant at Balimunduli forest on Odisha-West Bengal border on Sunday. The victim has been identified as Gurva Hembram. As per reports, Hembram was returning home from Kesharekha weekly market in the evening when the incident took place. A herd of around 123 elephants from Dalma forest of Jharkhand, which had sneaked into Mayurbhanj district last month, has been creating havoc in both Mayurbhanj and Balasore districts.