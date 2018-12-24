Home States Odisha

Ailing elephant tranquillised for treatment in Sambalpur

The pachyderm had sustained injuries after a tussle with another elephant of its herd a few days back in Nua Barangamal forest under Sambalpur forest division of the district.

Published: 24th December 2018 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2018 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

Forest officials attending to the elephant at Nua Barangamal forest | Express

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: An ailing male elephant was tranquillised by Forest department officials with the help of a team from Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT), Bhubaneswar for treatment of injuries on Sunday.

The pachyderm had sustained injuries after a tussle with another elephant of its herd a few days back in Nua Barangamal forest under Sambalpur forest division of the district. The spot, where the ailing elephant is being treated, is located on the border of Sambalpur Sadar forest range and Padiabahal forest range in the district. As per reports, a team, led by Professor of Surgery, OUAT Indramani Nath, tranquillised the elephant. After detailed medical examination, all the wounds of the elephant were cleaned and dressed. Later, antibiotic injections and other medicines were administered to the elephant.

DFO, Sambalpur Sanjit Kumar said the ailing elephant, aged around 20 years, had got separated from its herd. On December 9, the Forest department received information that the elephant was having problems while walking. Subsequently, he intimated his higher-ups about the matter. The forest officials then started monitoring the movement of the elephant and provided oral medicines, including antibiotics and painkiller to it, he said.

However, the tusker joined its herd again on December 16 and a tussle ensued between the elephant and another male pachyderm as a result of which it received multiple injuries on its body, he said.  On Saturday, the forest officials received information that the condition of the elephant was deteriorating following which they decided to tranquillise the animal to conduct a detailed medical examination and provide proper treatment to it, the DFO said.

Kumar said no sign of bullet or arrow injuries was found on the body of the elephant during the examination. But, the hind leg of the tusker was swollen due to dislocation of bones. “The elephant has now started responding to medicines and is convalescing,” he said.

The health condition of the pachyderm is being monitored constantly and it has been kept under close surveillance, the DFO said. He said the villagers near the forest, where the elephant was found, have been told not to panic. 

Man trampled to death

Baripada: A 50-year-old man was trampled to death by an elephant at Balimunduli forest on Odisha-West Bengal border on Sunday. The victim has been identified as Gurva Hembram. As per reports, Hembram was returning home from Kesharekha weekly market in the evening when the incident took place. A herd of around 123 elephants from Dalma forest of Jharkhand, which had sneaked into Mayurbhanj district last month, has been creating havoc in both Mayurbhanj and Balasore districts. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology Sambalpur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp