Odisha Police on toes ahead of Modi visit

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Police has put in place elaborate security arrangements for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the State on Monday.

On Sunday, Central IG SK Priyadarshi reviewed the security arrangements ahead of the PM’s one-day visit. Police said the PM will board a helicopter from Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) and land at Arugul in Jatni where he is scheduled to inaugurate the new campus of IIT-Bhubaneswar. Modi will then board the chopper from Arugul to Khurda to attend a public meeting there.

“SPs of Khurda, Jajpur, Cuttack and Nayagarh, 10 Additional SPs and Deputy Commandants, 30 DSPs and Assistant Commandants, 150 other officers along with 45 platoons of police force will be deployed during the PM’s visit,” Priyadarshi said.

Commissionerate Police has also beefed up security for Modi’s visit. “Necessary security arrangements have been made at the airport and Arugul,” Twin City Commissioner of Police Satyajit Mohanty said.

Earlier, a team of Special Protection Group (SPG), the premier organisation responsible for providing security to the PM and Bhubaneswar DCP Anup Sahu had conducted a review of the security arrangements at the places where the PM will visit during his stay here.

Though the PM is not scheduled to take the road route, a carcade will be kept on standby at BPIA and Arugul according to the Blue Book, police said.