Home States Odisha

Odisha Police on toes ahead of Modi visit

Odisha Police has put in place elaborate security arrangements for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the State on Monday. 

Published: 24th December 2018 05:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2018 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

Security drill underway ahead of PM Narendra Modi’s visit, in Bhubaneswar on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Police has put in place elaborate security arrangements for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the State on Monday. 

On Sunday, Central IG SK Priyadarshi reviewed the security arrangements ahead of the PM’s one-day visit. Police said the PM will board a helicopter from Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) and land at Arugul in Jatni where he is scheduled to inaugurate the new campus of IIT-Bhubaneswar. Modi will then board the chopper from Arugul to Khurda to attend a public meeting there.

“SPs of Khurda, Jajpur, Cuttack and Nayagarh, 10 Additional SPs and Deputy Commandants, 30 DSPs and Assistant Commandants, 150 other officers along with 45 platoons of police force will be deployed during the PM’s visit,” Priyadarshi said. 

Commissionerate Police has also beefed up security for Modi’s visit. “Necessary security arrangements have been made at the airport and Arugul,” Twin City Commissioner of Police Satyajit Mohanty said. 
Earlier, a team of Special Protection Group (SPG), the premier organisation responsible for providing security to the PM and Bhubaneswar DCP Anup Sahu had conducted a review of the security arrangements at the places where the PM will visit during his stay here. 

Though the PM is not scheduled to take the road route, a carcade will be kept on standby at BPIA and Arugul according to the Blue Book, police said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Police Narendra Modi Patnaik International Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp