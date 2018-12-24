Dilapidated bridge turns commuters’ nightmare

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Crossing the bridge over Umuri stream near Badakaudi village under Dhanpur block has become a risky affair for commuters. Accidents have become common on the bridge in the absence of a guard wall. Sources said the Rural Development department had constructed a five km PMGSY road from Umuri to Dhanpur panchayat via Badakaudi village five years back.

Accordingly, a bridge was constructed over Umuri stream. However, lack of repair has damaged the guard wall on two sides of the bridge. Around 5,000 residents of Badakaudi, Dhanpur, Garudaguda, Akemba, Umuri, Kaliagam, Sankudi and Mangriaguda use the damaged structure to travel to Jeypore town.

As many as 10 minor and major road accidents have been reported on the bridge in the past few days leading to panic among commuters. What has emerged as a cause of concern is that around 100 tribal schoolchildren use the unsafe bridge every day to reach Akemba High School from the peripheral villages. The villagers have been urging the Block Development Officer of Jeypore and Rural Development department to repair the dilapidated bridge but in vain.

Meanwhile, villagers of Dhanpur and Akemba panchayats have appealed to Jeypore MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati to take up the matter immediately.