Home States Odisha

Dilapidated bridge turns commuters’ nightmare

Crossing the bridge over Umuri stream near Badakaudi village under Dhanpur block has become a risky affair for commuters.

Published: 24th December 2018 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2018 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Crossing the bridge over Umuri stream near Badakaudi village under Dhanpur block has become a risky affair for commuters. Accidents have become common on the bridge in the absence of a guard wall. Sources said the Rural Development department had constructed a five km PMGSY road from Umuri to Dhanpur panchayat via Badakaudi village five years back.

Accordingly, a bridge was constructed over Umuri stream. However, lack of repair has damaged the guard wall on two sides of the bridge. Around 5,000 residents of Badakaudi, Dhanpur, Garudaguda, Akemba, Umuri, Kaliagam, Sankudi and Mangriaguda use the damaged structure to travel to Jeypore town.

As many as 10 minor and major road accidents have been reported on the bridge in the past few days leading to panic among commuters. What has emerged as a cause of concern is that around 100 tribal schoolchildren use the unsafe bridge every day to reach Akemba High School from the peripheral villages. The villagers have been urging the Block Development Officer of Jeypore and Rural Development department to repair the dilapidated bridge but in vain.

Meanwhile, villagers of Dhanpur and Akemba panchayats have appealed to Jeypore MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati to take up the matter  immediately. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Umuri stream Dhanpur block

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp