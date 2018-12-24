Home States Odisha

Intense cold grips Odisha

Intense cold conditions gripped the State on Sunday as temperature plunged to single digit in at least 10 places. 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Intense cold conditions gripped the State on Sunday as temperature plunged to single digit in at least 10 places. While Keonjhar recorded 7.1 degree Celsius, Kandhamal shivered at 7.5 degree C. Minimum temperature also remained less than 10 degree C at Angul (8), Phulbani (8.4), Balasore (9), Sonepur (9), Jharsuguda (9.3), Sambalpur (9.3), Talcher (9.3) and Sundargarh (9.5).  

Besides, temperature at Chandbali, Baripada, Hirakud, Balangir and Bhawanipatna remained between 10 and 11 degree C while night temperature in coastal areas such as Paradip, Gopalpur and Puri was below 15 degree C. 

Temperature in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar was recorded at 10.2 and 11.1 degree C respectively. Met officials said the minimum temperature across Odisha is 2 to 3 degree C below normal. Night temperature in most parts of the State is expected to fall further by 3 to 4 degree C during next 72 hours till December 26, they said. 

The officials said maximum temperature and minimum temperature in the State Capital is likely to be around 26 degree C and 11 degree C respectively for next two days. The cold wave condition, which is continuing in the State after cyclone Phethai hit neighbouring Andhra Pradesh coast on December 17, has badly hit normal life. 

Intense cold

