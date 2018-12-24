Monkey menace in Jajpur villages

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Frequent attacks by a monkey have led to panic among villagers in Parikainchi, Gandhana, Adampur and Badakainchi under Rasulpur block. Sources said five persons have been attacked by the monkey in the last two days.

Four persons, including three women, were injured in the attack by the simian on Saturday while one person was attacked on Sunday. The injured have been identified as Rasalin Sahu and Rasmita Malik, both of Parikainchi village, Basanti Malik of Badakainchi, Raghav Das and Kuna Das of Gandhan. They were admitted to Madhuban Community Health Centre (CHC).

Later, two of them were shifted to the district headquarters hospital at Jajpur after their condition worsened. The attacks have led to panic, particularly among women and children, who have stopped venturing out of their houses alone.

“The monkey is particularly targeting children and women and biting them,” said Purna Chandra Sahu of Parikainchi village.

The villagers had attempted to catch the monkey but in vain. The villagers have asked the Forest department personnel to address the problem as soon as possible, said sources.