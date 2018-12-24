One held for theft

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Police on Sunday arrested a man for allegedly committing theft in a doctor’s house at Old Station Bazaar within Laxmisagar police limits here. The accused was identified as Dipu Chhatri of Chintamaniswar.

The victim, Dr Paresh Kumar Patnaik, had lodged a complaint with police stating that he left with his family for Coimbatore on November 25. On returning back on December 2, he found that miscreants had stolen gold ornaments, `1 lakh cash, two laptops and as many mobile phones from his house, Patnaik alleged.

Besides, the miscreants had also vandalised the CCTV cameras and decamped with the hard disk. On the basis of the complaint, Laxmisagar police registered a case and started the investigation. Subsequently, Chhatri was nabbed and the stolen gold ornaments weighing 45 grams, Rs 40, 000 cash, imitation ornaments weighing 100 grams and a new two-wheeler, purchased with the stolen money, were recovered from him.

Police also registered three more cases against Chhatri for his involvement in robbery and thefts in the area.