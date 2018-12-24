Home States Odisha

OPCC chief Niranjan Patnaik holds meets sans Srikant Jena

Jena was recently removed as the chairman of OPCC manifesto committee. The former union minister has since resigned from all party posts.

Published: 24th December 2018 05:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2018 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

Niranjan Patnaik

Odisha Congress President Niranjan Patnaik | File photo

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After former union minister and senior Congress leader Srikant Jena launched a campaign against president of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Niranjan Patnaik over the issue of ‘mining mafia’, the OPCC chief on Sunday hit back by organising several functions in Balasore district without associating the former.

Patnaik attended Maha Dalit Samman Samavesh in Balasore besides several other functions which were attended by district Congress leaders. The move, sources said, is likely to affect the standing of Jena who is positioning himself as a champion of dalits. Besides, Jena had also contested the last two Lok Sabha polls from Balasore and is also a ticket aspirant from the constituency for the 2019 elections.

The State Congress president’s move comes after Jena and his supporters staged a dharna in front of Raj Bhavan here on Saturday demanding loan waiver and hike in MSP on paddy even though the OPCC had already taken a stand over these issues. Besides, though the dharna was organised over farmers’ issues, Jena used this opportunity to target Patnaik by raising the issue of uncollected fines from the mining mafia. 

Jena was recently removed as the chairman of OPCC manifesto committee. The former union minister has since resigned from all party posts.

Meanwhile, former Koraput legislator Krushna Chandra Sagaria, a close associate of Jena, in a letter to Patnaik sought to know why Congress is not raising the issue of ‘mining mafia’ who have looted the exchequer. Alleging that Patnaik had rejected the demand for making a dalit chief minister if Congress came to power in Odisha a place in the manifesto, Sagaria said it was attempt to prevent 94 per cent of people in Odisha get their right.

Alleging that Congress had a tacit understanding with BJD (OPCC chief’s brother Soumya Ranjan Patnaik is BJD Rajya Sabha MP), Sagaria demanded that Patnaik should clarify on the issue. Sagaria has turned a dissident since he was removed as the chairman of SC cell of the State Congress and appointed as general secretary of the party. He has also not accepted the post.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
OPCC Niranjan Patnaik

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp