Pangolin rescued, five arrested 

By Express News Service

RAYAGADA: A pangolin was rescued by a joint team of police and forest personnel and five persons were arrested in Rayagada district on Sunday.

Sources said Gunupur police personnel, while patrolling, had detained a cab and found one live pangolin in the vehicle on Saturday.

The arrested persons are Balaram Behera, Amulya Barik, Ashish Dash (driver), Subhalaxmi Behera and Laxmi Sabar. Forest officials said the protected and conserved species was brought from Padmapur area of Rayagada district and was being trafficked to Bhubaneswar.

Except for Laxmi Sabar, the rest of the accused are from Bhubaneswar. Gunupur ranger Ashok Pradhan said the investigation into the matter is on and involvement of other persons in the racket is being ascertained. He said the accused will be forwarded to court on Monday.

Earlier this month, a major wildlife racket was busted in Malkangiri district where a pangolin was rescued and seven people were arrested.