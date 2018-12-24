Home States Odisha

Parties start grassroot work to woo voters ahead of polls

The saffron party leaders are spreading awareness on NDA Government’s flagship schemes and programmes like Swachha Bharat Abhiyan, Ayushman Bharat, Mann Ki Baat

Published: 24th December 2018

Steel and Mines Minister Prafulla Mallik addressing a zone level meeting in Dhenkanal

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: With polls approaching fast, workers of political parties have started reaching out to people across the district. BJP leaders and workers, led by the party’s district president Bibhuti Bhusan Pradhan, have started Jana Paramarsha Yatra (public consultation tours) to highlight the achievements of the NDA Government at the Centre.

Former Rajya Sabha member Rudranarayan Pany, former MLA Krushna Patra and other leaders too have started interacting with1 people at panchayat level meetings.

Leaflets are being distributed among people. The party’s district president is concentrating on Parjang Assembly constituency from where he was defeated by his BJD rival and Transport and Commerce Minister Nrusingh Sahoo by a margin of 3,000 votes in 2014. Pradhan said besides Parjang,  he is also monitoring his party’s campaign in the other constituencies of the district. “We have covered 182 of 212 gram panchayats in the district,” he added.

Congress too is leaving no stone unturned to woo voters ahead of the General and Assembly polls next year. Former Minister and senior party leader Nabin Chandra Das said with Niranjan Patnaik as the president of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC), the party is hoping to do well in the polls. He said with Congress forming Government in three States recently, youth are now more inclined towards the party.

Ruling BJD, under the party’s district president and Steel and Mines Minister Prafulla Mallik, has started rallies and padayatras in various villages to connect with people. The Minister has been directly monitoring relief to victims of mishaps, including a fire mishap, which claimed the lives of five people in the district. Mallik’s campaign through contact programmes and sports events has been going on for months. The party has been conducting zonal meetings to highlight the achievements of the Naveen Patnaik Government.

In Dhenkanal Assembly constituency, BJD MLA Saroj Samal is attending all public programmes and urging the district administration to expedite implementation of all projects and programmes. He has conducted micro-surveys in all gram panchayats in Dhenkanal Sadar and Gondia blocks. 

