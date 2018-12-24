Stirs paralyse Government offices

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: Strikes called by different organisations over several demands have crippled works in Government offices across Balangir district for the last two months.

The offices remained locked and no official works are going on due to strikes in Balangir, Titilagarh and Kantabanji. While the lawyers in Balangir have been staging a protest over the establishment of High Court bench for the last 22 days, other social organisations are also demonstrating over the demand.

The agitators have locked the gates of the Collectorate which houses offices of Collector, sub-registrar, tehsil, District Social Welfare, emergency and other line departments. The agitating lawyers are also observing cease-work protest in the civil court. They will continue their protest till December 30.

Similarly, offices in Titlagarh have been paralysed due to bandh for the last 52 days. Members of Citizen Forum and locals are staging dharna over district status demand for Titlagarh.

The Government offices in Kantabanji and Patnagarh towns are also closed for the last 37 days due to protest by different organisations. Locals said continuous agitations have caused serious inconveniences for public due to the closure of offices.