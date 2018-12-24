Home States Odisha

Urban CHC opens in CDA

The department is planning to start Fixed Day Services in urban centres where all temporary methods of family planning and sterilisation services will be made available to the public.

Published: 24th December 2018 05:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2018 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Health and Family Welfare department and United Nations Fund for Population Activities (UNFPA) has started focusing on strengthening family planning services in Urban CHCs and PHCs under National Urban Health Mission.

Under this unique endeavour, an integrated counselling centre was inaugurated at the newly inaugurated urban CHC in CDA Sector-7  besides introduction of two new popular contraceptives namely Antara (MPA Injectable contraceptive) and Chaya (Centchroman). 

This apart, emergency contraceptive pills widely known as I-pills and pregnancy testing kits (NISCHAY kit) are also available at the new urban CHC.  

The department is planning to start Fixed Day Services in urban centres where all temporary methods of family planning and sterilisation services will be made available to the public.

Among others,  CDMO Dr Bibhuti Bhusan Nayak, Joint Director, Family Welfare Dr Binod Bihari Rath, Programme Officer, Family Planning Dr Deepak Satpathy and State RH Consultant Dr M K Mohanty were present.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
United Nations Fund

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp