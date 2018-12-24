Urban CHC opens in CDA

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Health and Family Welfare department and United Nations Fund for Population Activities (UNFPA) has started focusing on strengthening family planning services in Urban CHCs and PHCs under National Urban Health Mission.

Under this unique endeavour, an integrated counselling centre was inaugurated at the newly inaugurated urban CHC in CDA Sector-7 besides introduction of two new popular contraceptives namely Antara (MPA Injectable contraceptive) and Chaya (Centchroman).

This apart, emergency contraceptive pills widely known as I-pills and pregnancy testing kits (NISCHAY kit) are also available at the new urban CHC.

The department is planning to start Fixed Day Services in urban centres where all temporary methods of family planning and sterilisation services will be made available to the public.

Among others, CDMO Dr Bibhuti Bhusan Nayak, Joint Director, Family Welfare Dr Binod Bihari Rath, Programme Officer, Family Planning Dr Deepak Satpathy and State RH Consultant Dr M K Mohanty were present.

