Workshop on snake rescue

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Snake rescuers were sensitised on risks of snakebite and its consequences at a workshop organised by Snake Helpline here on Sunday. Apart from snake rescuers from various parts of the State, wildlife and health experts attended the workshop. Various issues related to snake rescue were discussed at the one-day event. The participants were also discouraged from performing any stunt with snakes.

Nandankanan Deputy Conservator of Forest (Retd) KL Purohit spoke on the topic ‘Adventure is Good, but Misadventure is Bad’ while Associate Professor of Forensic Medicine & Toxicology in AIIMS Bhubaneswar Dr Sudipta Ranjan Singh and Assistant Professor of Veterinary Surgery at OUAT Dr Biswadeep Jena highlighted the health hazards resulting out of snakebite and zoonotic diseases from the reptiles.

“Although snake rescue is a noble job, it warrants serious health issues involving snakebite. Many snake rescuers of the country have lost their lives or vital organ of their body because of stunts and negligence,” said Honorary Wildlife Warden of Khurda and Snake Helpline general secretary Subhendu Mallik. The objective of the workshop was to enlighten snake rescuers on the severity of snakebite and its fatal consequences, he said.

At the workshop, participants took oath not to perform stunts with snakes in future. Rama Prasad Mohapatra from Balapur in Sakhigopal was felicitated for his outstanding service in the field of snake rescue while Arun Kumar Baral and Purnachandra Das were awarded as best volunteers.