Accused siblings acquitted  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Two brothers accused of murder in the sensational Pipili incident of 2011 were acquitted by a court due to absence of evidence.As the prosecution could not provide reasonable evidence against Prashant Pradhan and his brother Sukanta, the ADJ-I court acquitted the siblings of the charges.Odisha Police had earlier filed the chargesheet in the alleged gang-rape of a 19-year-old Dalit girl in Pipili block, which had caused a massive furore in the State, mentioning that the victim was not subjected to rape or gang-rape but an attempt was made to murder her.

The court examined about 49 documents and 76 witnesses produced by the prosecution but due to lack of evidence, acquitted the duo.“The postmortem report of the victim had ruled out rape. The trial of the case was going on since the last five years and Prashant and Sukanta were acquitted on Monday,” defense lawyer Siddharth Das said and added that while one of the accused was out on bail, the other was still lodged in a jail.