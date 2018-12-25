Home States Odisha

Anglo-Indian way of Christmas in Jatni

By Express News Service

JATNI : Whoops of delight permeated the air in pre-Christmas celebrations at all churches here on Monday. Anglo-Indians from the town came together for a night of dancing and merriment. Midnight mass as always was the highlight of the Christmas festivities.“Our celebration of the birth of Christ continues from December 23 to January 2.

Those who have the time, and the know-how, taste their home-made wine. When the carollers come calling and give us their variations of the traditional Christmas songs, we are obliged to offer them cake and wine and a small contribution for charity. Then there is the Christmas dance often but not always with contributory food and a bowl of punch. For Anglo-Indians, dances and get-togethers are a social necessity,” said Francis. 

Roman Catholic Church (1892) with a membership of 138 families, Odia Baptist Church (1926) with 143 families, Bathel Chappell (1936) with 20 families and Evangelical Union Baptist Church with 40 families and St John Church serve the religious participation to Anglo-Indian people in Jatni. All churches have been painted and decorated with colourful lights for the festival. 

Celebration starts on December 23 evening with carol song that spreads the message of peace and love. Anglo-Indian community members put up a star on top of the roof of their houses as indication of birth of Jesus Christ. On December 25, friendly football match and badminton competition are organised between the married and unmarried women. 

General secretary of Jatni United Christian community SN Mohanty said, “We exchange our greetings with public irrespective of caste, creed and religion. Senior citizens also make it a point to come to the event and we distribute gifts to them as well. The party is not limited to just Anglo-Indians, but also others who want to take part in the celebrations.”

