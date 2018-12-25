Home States Odisha

Congmen stage demo

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA:  The district unit of Kisan Congress held a demonstration in front of the Sub-Collector’s office at Dharamgarh on Monday over problems being faced by farmers. Led by president of the Kisan Congress, Sachidananda Mahakud, they demanded hike in paddy MSP from `1,750 per quintal to `2,500, farmers loan waiver up to `2 lakh and farming subsidy for five years.

Congress leader Bhakta Charan Das said both the State and Centre and hoodwinking farmers of Odisha, Kalahandi in particular. Despite the district facing drought and cyclone related crop loss, pest attack, farmers are yet to get any help from the government, he said.

“Due to faulty policy of the government, paddy procurement in the district has been a failure and farmers are forced to sell their produce at less than the MSP,” Bhakta alleged.

